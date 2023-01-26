PlayStation 5: What To Expect From Sony's Console In 2023

Virtual reality, too

Arguably the biggest development for Sony and the PlayStation 5 this year is the PlayStation VR2 launch on February 22. The new iteration of PlayStation’s VR headset has a lot of new bells and whistles that makes it look like a notable upgrade from the first headset the company launched in 2016. It’s got dedicated controllers with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers similar to the DualSense (rather than making you use those old, inaccurate PlayStation Move wands), banishes the clutter and wires of the original for a single USB-C cable, and has a 4K resolution OLED display. That being said, the device has some known drawbacks. It’s more expensive than the PlayStation 5 itself, and it can’t play games made for the original PlayStation VR.

All that said, PS VR2 is getting secret 2021 game of the year Before Your Eyes, which cancels out every issue and justifies the $550 price point. But you can also play that on PC and mobile, which would likely be cheaper.

According to the PlayStation Blog the full launch line-up is as follows: