Kotaku Game Diary

PlayStation 4's Firewatch Theme Is My Window To A Better World

Ian Walker
Image: Campo Santo
Kotaku Game DiaryKotaku Game DiaryThe latest thoughts from a Kotaku staffer about a game we're playing.
The world is cold and unfeeling, so it’s a small comfort to know I’ll always have the Firewatch theme on my PlayStation 4.

I’m a pretty basic dude. I like my user interfaces clean and as free of clutter as possible. But when Campo Santo’s first-person adventure Firewatch arrived on PlayStation 4 a few years back, I was just as smitten with the accompanying main menu theme as I was with the game itself. Sure, it made some of the icons hard to see, but the beautiful landscape was worth a little obfuscation.

Source: reznoire (YouTube)

My favorite detail is probably how the time of day changes with your clock, slowly shifting from a misty sunrise to a calm evening as the hours pass by. The music is really nice too, a combination of chill acoustic guitars and ambient noises like chirping birds and gentle wind blowing through the trees. If I can’t decide what to play or get distracted by something, it provides the perfect atmosphere for winding down after a stressful day. It’s like having a perpetual window to a better world.

These days, it’s important to find small sources of joy wherever you can. I haven’t played Firewatch since it debuted in 2016, but I don’t ever see myself changing away from its dynamic PlayStation 4 theme. Maybe it’s because I liked the game so much, or perhaps it’s the sense of constancy it adds to a life that feels increasingly chaotic. I don’t know for sure; the human brain is weird! In any case, it makes me happy, and that’s good enough for me.

Have a good weekend.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

DISCUSSION

princeoftheuniverse
PrinceofTheUniverse

YES YES YES!!!! I’ve had this theme on my ps4 ever since it came out and I’ve NEVER changed it. It’s the best theme, no contest!