PlayStation 4 exclusive The Tomorrow Children is coming back to life after Q-Games, the main creative force behind the game, secured the title’s intellectual property rights from Sony.



Developed by Q-Games and Sony’s Japan Studio, The Tomorrow Children was first announced in 2014. At that time, Kotaku described the game as “a lucid dream of community, crafting, monsters and ‘Marxist parody.’”

The alpha version of the “beautifully bizarre” game began in October 2016 exclusively on the PlayStation 4. However, by the following autumn, service for the game ended. “We want to apologize to all of our users who still continue to enjoy this title and ask for your understanding with the decision to end the service,” Sony wrote in an official announcement. The game always seemed ambitious, and its service lifespan was on the brief side.



S ecuring the rights from Sony is the latest turn of events that Dylan Cuthbert, the founder of Q-Games, calls “a dream come true.”

Below is an official statement from Cuthbert regarding the acquisition:

I’d like to thank first and foremost the fans of The Tomorrow Children, without whom, I would never have had the confidence to keep pursuing this deal. Our fans are some of the most amazing gamers out there, and every day for the past four years they have kept the dream alive. I think the happiest thing about this decision is imagining the enjoyment those fans will feel as they re-enter the crazy post-apocalyptic neo-S oviet world of The Tomorrow Children. Secondly I’d like to thank Sony Interactive Entertainment for also working with me to have the IP returned to Q-Games. It has taken a concerted effort by all of us to get to this ultimate step, and I’m full of gratitude to everyone involved in the process. I am now tweaking and re-working parts of the game every week, and I hope everyone follows along and gets involved in this process. We plan to make quite a few changes for the better, and give The Tomorrow Children the re-launch it deserves!

Q-Games says it will bring back the game “in the future.” The Kyoto-based game company did not specify as to when the game will relaunch nor on which platforms the game will be re-released .