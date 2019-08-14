No Man’s Sky players are saying that Beyond is running poorly on console, with frequent crashes. Hello Games says they’re aware of the issue and are working on a fix.



This morning, I woke up at 6 a.m. eager to start playing No Man’s Sky Beyond. After my download finally finished a few hours later, I opened up my old save to begin milking aliens. It immediately crashed. Then it crashed another two times. I am apparently not the only one with this issue. Players seem to have a particularly hard time entering the Space Anomaly, an outer space structure that now acts as a social hub for multiplayer.

Hello Games co-founder Sean Murray told Kotaku that a fix is in the works. Murray pointed to the frequent patches for No Man’s Sky Next when it was first released as an example of their track record. Next had a total of 15 patches, with the first coming two days after release and the second coming the day after that. These weren’t substantial patches, but they addressed some of the more widely experienced bugs among players.

“Already today we have brought together a build for some of our statistically more important issues on XBox and PS4,” Murray said over email. “Similarly on PC we expect to get changes to experimental on PC very soon after release.”

Advertisement

Given how quickly Hello Games has fixed game-ruining crashes in the past, I’m not super worried for the time being. Although my old save, which has a lovely base on a planet I’m very fond of, is not currently accessible, starting the game fresh for Beyond has been its own little joy. I love seeing it all right from the start, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t also eager to get back to my other file. I want to milk some aliens.