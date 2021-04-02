Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Platinum Games Announces First Game For New Neo-Classic Arcade Brand

Brian Ashcraft
Image: Platinum Games

This is Sol Cresta. It will be released this year as a download title on the Nintendo Switch, the PlayStation 4, and Steam.

“It is a brand new title bearing the soul of the classic docking and shooting games Moon Cresta (1980) and Terra Cresta (1985),” says Platinum Games in an official statement.

The Osaka-based studio is perhaps most famous for Bayonetta or Nier: Automata and many of its games do feel arcade-influenced. This game is the final part of the “Cresta Saga” but is also the first in Platinum Games’ new Neo-Classic Arcade series branded games.

You can watch the debut for Sol Cresta trailer below:

Platinum Games has yet announced yet when this year Sol Cresta will be released other than “coming soon.”

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

