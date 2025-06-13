Pixar's Next Big Movie Is Bringing Back Bloopers

Disney’s next animated film, Elio, is going to bring back the silly and charming bloopers that used to appear at the end of Pixar’s big features. Movies like Toy Story 2 and Monsters Inc. would feature animated faux-outtakes over the credits, and we’ve really missed them! But now, after being absent for two decades, bloopers will be featured in a Pixar film.

Elio, which hits theaters on June 20, tells the story of alien-obsessed 11-year-old Elio Solis who is abducted by intergalactic beings and accidentally becomes Earth’s official ambassador. In this role, he finds himself having to deal with a possible war with a dangerous faction of warrior aliens. The movie looks really cute, and I’m always happy to see Pixar doing original stories instead of pumping out sequels. (Though, they really should make a new Ratatouille. Come on, Pixar.) Anyway, at the end of Elio, you’ll find a nice surprise: Bloopers.

Disney and Pixar released some of the digital outtakes earlier this week, ahead of Elio’s release. You can see them below:

Yes, this classic Pixar tradition is returning after 24 long years. The first movie to feature post-credits bloopers was A Bug’s Life, and then they appeared in Toy Story 2 and Monsters Inc. And they were all so wonderful! As a kid, I remember rewatching the bloopers over and over. Sometimes we’d fast-forward through the end of the movie just to get to the outtakes.

Here’s a collection of them:

Pixar - Outtakes/Bloopers Collection

It was such a cool idea to create fake bloopers and outtakes for these digital films. It made them feel so much more real. I remember as a kid being confused at the concept in A Bug’s Life. “Wait, are these actually being made by people in the computer?” For young Zack, who didn’t understand movies fully, the bloopers were a trip.

However, after Monsters Inc. in 2001, Pixar ceased producing the goofs. We never got a confirmed reason for why, but many theorized that it added too much extra work for scenes that weren’t important to the film. I missed them a lot, so seeing them return for Elio has made me smile, and when I’ve shared the news with others, they’ve been equally excited.

That might be why they are back for Elio. Perhaps Disney and Pixar really want this new film to succeed in a crowded summer box office, and are breaking the glass and hitting the “Nostalgic Bloopers” button. Or maybe Pixar has just realized that digital outtakes are cute and make the movie feel more real for the kids watching. Either way, Pixar bloopers are back, and I hope they stay for a long time.

