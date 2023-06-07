Advertisement

Here is a game where you’re a dog who has to wreck shit and can piss all over the floor:

In Chasing The Unseen, you climb giant monsters:

Midnight Girl is “a 2D adventure game, inspired by Belgian comics and 60's heist films”

In Lou’s Lagoon, you’re running a seaplane delivery service:

This one blew my socks off: it’s Synergy, “an eco city builder in a sci-fi universe inspired by great games like Pharaoh and Frostpunk”:

Note I didn’t say these were highlights, or my favorites, because aarrgghh that would be curating again, and that’s not the point! The point with this is to immerse yourself in it, to let the variety and quantity of incredibly cool and interesting shit wash over you, and the best way to do that is to look through all the games yourself.

And if any of them look like something you want to see more of, then you might be in luck: the hashtag’s organizers are planning a more formal showcase event on YouTube soon that would take a closer look at 15-20 of the games. Like Summer Game Fest, kinda, only without all the ads.