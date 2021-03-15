Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Anime

Pirate The New Evangelion Film And Risk Prison, Studio Points Out

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Save
Illustration for article titled Pirate The New Evangelion Film And Risk Prison, Studio Points Out
Screenshot: 株式会社カラー khara inc.official@YouTue

It often seems inevitable. Whenever a big movie is released, there are individuals ready to pirate the film. Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time is no exception.

Advertisement

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 has currently only been released in Japanese theaters, where it’s been setting the box office ablaze. 

Khara, the studio behind the film, posted a statement on Twitter regarding pirated versions of the film, acknowledging that there have been incidents of pirated recordings on the internet.

“Recording movies in theaters is a crime according to the Act on Prevention of Unauthorized Recording of Films,” Khara writes. “The uploading of unauthorized recordings of films to YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, etc., is also a copyright infringement.” Such infringement, the studio points out, can result in up to ten years in prison, a 10 million yen ($92,000) fine, or both.

“It is our company policy to take strict actions against those committing such crimes.”

G/O Media may get a commission
AutoFull Pink Gaming Chair with Rabbit Ears
AutoFull Pink Gaming Chair with Rabbit Ears

Khara notes that charges were pressed against one individual suspected of film piracy back in July 2018. Continuing, it writes, “Multiple pirated recordings taken in theaters of the feature film Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 have been confirmed.” Information regarding these illicit uploads has been collected, the studio adds, and necessary action is being taken.

“The source of even anonymous uploads can be identified.”

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`

DISCUSSION