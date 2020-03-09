Pikachu-themed medicinal soap and a “no-touch” automatic dispenser have recently gone on sale in Japan. The soap is blue soda lemon-scented and is made by antibacterial soap brand Muse. Hopefully, the soap and dispenser will help kids (and adults) in Japan keep their hands clean.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.