Today on Highlight Reel we’ve got spider-selfies, flying swine, Battlefield moments, and much more!
- For Honor - Chestburster - REGorilla
- PUBG - When you and your enemy are too evenly matched - ACW-R
- Rainbow 6 Siege - Every Caveira Deserves This - Qeegz
- COD:BO4 Blackout - I’m Batman - Xclusive Ace
- Breath of the Wild - ????? #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch - Pol_Back00614
- Battlefield 1 - Does this count as an “Only in battlefield” moment? - Kung-fu_tuna
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - When Pigs Fly - JSharpie
- Spider-Man - Nice Parking - tkondor
- Spider-Man - _20180913204148 - IndySGill
- Spider-Man - Spiderman glitch - bigboy10
- Spider-Man - I broke spooderman - Eric Rohde
- Spider-Man - fun little bug - Justin Mc
- Spider-Man - “You can hang out here anytime!” - Thomas Goik
- Spider-Man - Spider-Yeet - Ewhee
- Spider-Man - Spider-Man appears to have made this crowd nervous. - Chriswsm
- Spider-Man - PinballRJ
- Spider-Man - used telekenisis - LiquidMercury45 Ω
- Spider-Man - Flags in Spider-Man - Dukegonzo1331
- Spider-Man - Took wrong turn in NYC, ended up in ocean... #spidermanps4 - Geotherma
- Spider-Man - _20180909230205- Joe
- Spider-Man - Taking the Taskmasker to school - funkysmel
- Spider-Man - Dr. Octavius is NOT OK - Stephen Harrison
- Indigo Prophecy (modded) - Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy but 2D models - DPO23
