Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Cafe Leblanc isn’t only a place for serious coffee lovers, but it’s also where Tokyo Game Show visitors can play some Persona Q2.



Atlus has recreated the coffee shop, turning it into a TGS demo station.

Photo: Brian Ashcraft (KOtaku)

There are some nice details, such as the cafe’s yellow public phone and the painting on the wall.



Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Too bad the Sojiro cutout can’t teach us how to make a perfect cup of coffee.