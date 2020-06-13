Persona 4 Golden PC Is The Definitive Edition Of A Damn Good Game

Gif : Atlus ( Kotaku )

Trapped on a dead Sony handheld no longer: The ultimate version of Persona 4, the once Vita-exclusive Persona 4 Golden, launched today for PC via Steam. I’ve been playing it for a couple weeks now, and I have no new complaints.



Advertisement

Old complaints, sure. The fourth game in the storied series, originally released in 2008 for the PlayStation 2, had its share of issues. I was never a fan of Yosuke’s teasing of Kanji, a character struggling with his sexual identity. It’s a bit uncomfortable having the main character moving in with his police detective uncle at the beginning of the game, especially considering current events. But these are issues I’ve made my peace with over the past decade and change. Right now it’s just nice to revisit my old friends without having to dig my Vita out of… where the hell is my Vita?

That doesn’t matter now, when anyone with a half-decent PC can pick up the game for $20 (or $25 for the digital deluxe version with soundtrack and art book). It makes me happy to see that bright yellow stylized intro on my gaming monitor. Also good to see is a screen of PC-exclusive options, even if they are relatively limited.

Advertisement

Screenshot : Atlus ( Kotaku )

The resolution can be set to a max of 1080p. That might seem low, but the PlayStation 2 only output the game at 480p and the Vita 576p, so this version has a lot more pixels. More than enough pixels to render a 12-year-old game with visuals that weren’t all that complex in the first place.

Screenshot : Atlus

As with many menu-driven, turn-based role-playing games, Persona 4 Golden plays great with a PC keyboard. It’s a great game to load onto a laptop for portable play. Not as portable as a Vita, of course, but much less obsolete.

Advertisement

Atlus gave me a couple of weeks to play in advance of today’s announcement. It was probably too much. For one, news of the impending release leaked earlier this week. And this is Persona 4 Golden. It’s a legendary video game. We know how good it is. Kirk Hamilton and Jason Schreier discussed it at length when the Vita version dropped. If you’ve not played it, go play it. If you have played it, go play it again. I have faced my other self, and it was good.

Screenshot : Atlus ( Kotaku )

Advertisement

Sorry, PlayStation 4 owners, Persona 4 Golden is PC-only at the moment, but that could change in the wake of this release. Hell, this is the first mainstream Persona game on PC. Can a Persona 5 PC port be far behind? How about the Switch? Hahaha. Okay, probably not the Switch.

I’ve got nothing else. Go play. It’s a great game to play and a lovely platform to play it on. Remember kids, every day’s great at your Junes.

Advertisement

Screenshot : Atlus ( Kotaku )

Why People Love Persona How many games do you know that manage to combine Jungian psychology, Japanese school-life and… Read more

Advertisement