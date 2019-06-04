Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Cosplayer Laki specializes in Kingdom Hearts. To show how to bring those characters to life, Laki got a wig and worked some hair styling magic.



The result doesn’t look like real-world hair, but rather, what the characters’ locks look like in-game.

Laki does not use any hair wax for the styling, but mainly hairspray. After that hardens, the wig is coated with watered-down Bond glue.

Here are more examples of Laki’s work.