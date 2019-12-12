Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

People Keep Freaking Out Their Cats With Cat Face Filters

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:cats
2.3K
4
Screenshot: tyomateee

Face filters can be a good time. Except when you’re a cat, and everything you thought was true is a digital fur-covered lie.

Below are clips of people testing out cat face filters on their feline friends. Some cats look totally freaked out!

The same goes for dogs, it seems. 

Other folks have been trying out different cat face filters to varying degrees of success. Not all cats seem bothered (or even interested) in the face filters.

Your cats might become more affectionate because of the filter.

Or not.

About the author

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

