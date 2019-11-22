Poll: People In Japan Reveal Which Famous Game Franchises They Haven't Played

East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Have you played every big-time game franchise? Are there any well-known game series you haven’t checked out? In Japan, a recent poll asked people about which famous series they haven’t played.



There were 2,362 votes in this Goo Ranking poll. Here are the top responses.

16. Persona series - 44 votes 15. Taiko no Tatsujin series - 46 votes 14. Nobunaga’s Ambition series - 47 votes 13. Kingdom Hearts series - 57 votes 12. Yokai Watch series - 58 votes 11. Smash Bros. series - 61 votes 9. Momotaro Dentetsu series - 63 votes 9. Yakuza series - 63 votes 8. Splatoon series - 72 votes 7. Animal Crossing series - 75 votes 6. Resident Evil series - 76 votes 5. Pokémon series - 93 votes 4. The Legend of Zelda series - 97 votes 3. Monster Hunter series - 180 votes 2. Final Fantasy series - 223 votes 1. Dragon Quest series - 249 votes

Who would’ve thought that one, two, and three would be some of the biggest selling game franchises in Japan?