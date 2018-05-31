Today Neko Atsume VR was released in Japan. That’s right, cat-collecting in VR. Understandably, folks are going gaga.



Priced at 1,944 yen ($17.84), Neko Atsume VR is a download game. It’s currently Japan-only.

Check this out.

Goodness.

Here is the tutorial.

This might be the cutest VR game ever made.

Remember, you don’t need PlayStation VR to enjoy Neko Atsume VR.

You do need an actual cat, though.