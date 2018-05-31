Today Neko Atsume VR was released in Japan. That’s right, cat-collecting in VR. Understandably, folks are going gaga.
Priced at 1,944 yen ($17.84), Neko Atsume VR is a download game. It’s currently Japan-only.
Check this out.
Goodness.
Advertisement
Here is the tutorial.
This might be the cutest VR game ever made.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Remember, you don’t need PlayStation VR to enjoy Neko Atsume VR.
Advertisement
You do need an actual cat, though.
Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.