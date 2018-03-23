In the Pokémon Sun & Moon anime, Ash has caught a new Pocket Monster. Poipole, an Ultra Beast, is adorable.



This Poison-type Pocket Monster made its debut in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. Poipole made its first TV anime appearance in Sun & Moon last December in Japan.

Ash’s Poipole is the 50th Pokémon he has caught.

Online, people are falling in love with Poipole because the little purple Pocket Monster is so cute.

