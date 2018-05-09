Considering how Japan already has Snoopy themed teahouses, a Peanuts cafe and a Peanuts museum, a Peanuts hotel was inevitable.
Located in Kobe, the hotel’s concept is “It’s nice to have a home where your guests feel comfortable.”
That quote is from a Peanuts comic strip quote when a flock of birds takes a temporary respite on Snoopy’s doghouse.
Advertisement
Construction is currently in progress, but each guest floor will have a theme, such as “Happy” or “Love.” The hotel will have a total of 18 rooms, with each based on a Peanuts comic strip.
The first floor of the hotel will house a Peanuts Cafe, while the second floor will have a Peanuts Diner. Below are photos of the Yokohama location.
Advertisement
Peanuts Hotel is scheduled to open August 1.
Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.