Considering how Japan already has Snoopy themed teahouses, a Peanuts cafe and a Peanuts museum, a Peanuts hotel was inevitable.



Located in Kobe, the hotel’s concept is “It’s nice to have a home where your guests feel comfortable.”

That quote is from a Peanuts comic strip quote when a flock of birds takes a temporary respite on Snoopy’s doghouse.



Construction is currently in progress, but each guest floor will have a theme, such as “Happy” or “Love.” The hotel will have a total of 18 rooms, with each based on a Peanuts comic strip.

The first floor of the hotel will house a Peanuts Cafe, while the second floor will have a Peanuts Diner. Below are photos of the Yokohama location.

Peanuts Hotel is scheduled to open August 1.

