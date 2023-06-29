10 Things You Should Never Say To A PC Gamer

Certified PC gamers tend to think they are the best of the pack, but our superior hardware comes at a price. Sure, part of that is the hundreds of dollars of upfront cost which can sometimes make console gaming look simpler and more appealing , but mostly I’m talking about how the community treats PC gamers like elitists. What, just because our games run better than yours?

Advertisement

To make amends with gamers at large, I’ve devised a list of things you should never say to the PC community, so we can all learn to get along.

Please know that this is all in good fun; all hardware is valid.

