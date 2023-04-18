11+ Great Steam Deck Games That Won’t Drain Your Battery

Maybe you’ve got a long trip coming up, or just enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing your high-powered handheld gaming PC will have enough juice when it matters most. To help you out, we’ve scouted out some games that won’t tank your Steam Deck’s battery, as well as general tips and tricks for maximizing your playtime no matter what you’re vibing with.

We’ll update this article over time to include more games that catch our attention without draining the Deck’s battery too badly.

Valve estimates that Steam Deck playtime ranges from two to eight hours. Based on our experience with it, most AAA games tend to hover on the shorter end of that spectrum—with the most graphically intensive experiences sometimes even dipping below two hours.

We’ve tested every game we’re mentioning here to ensure they last for at least three hours of active playing. In general, we tried not to include anything that dipped too far below four hours. Overall, Valve’s Steam Deck’s battery life estimate appears to be fairly accurate. As with smartphones, however, heavy use over time will diminish the overall capacity. So your results might differ.

Finally, our tips at the very end will help you boost the battery life estimates for all of these games, as well as ones that initially proved too taxing to make our cut. Let’s get to it.