PC Case That Could Burst Into Flames Officially Recalled

As we reported earlier this month, NZXT’s (admittedly lovely) H1 case had an issue where at a certain point it could literally burst into flames. The company reluctantly apologised, but that process has now progressed into a full “recall” for over 30,000 of the cases.
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a full recall notice last week, which despite the name doesn’t actually involve sending the cases back. Instead, their advice is to “stop using the case”—easier said than done if it’s your PC—and get a repair kit from NZXT, which includes a set of nylon screws that won’t start a fire.
The notice affects “about 32,000" cases sold in the US, though the USCPSC notes “about 1,024 were sold in Canada” as well.
DISCUSSION
Not fully in relation, but I broke my glass window in my NZXT case last year, I tried to contact them, mainly asking whether I could buy a replacement window, they never responded. Not a thing, not to emails, to ticket, nothing. It was like they were ghosts. It was weird, a big company just full-on ghosting you. In the end, I picked up a mint Coolermaster Cosmos II, which was a dream, until I saw it. It’s the size of a small car.