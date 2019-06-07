Pathologic 2, a super interesting narrative survival game in which death is not the end, just got an update containing nearly 20 different difficulty sliders. The game, according to its developers, is meant to feel “unbearable,” but after difficulty complaints, they decided to accommodate for individual players’ limits. Sliders include hunger, thirst, and exhaustion speed, stamina drain, clothes and weapon wear-and-tear, and infection growth. Each slider comes with an explanation and a developer recommendation, and you can change difficulty any time you want. Ominously, the developers say you can also now make the game “way harder.”

