How To Acquire More Support Gems In Path Of Exile 2

If you want to obtain new abilities and enhance your current skill set in Path of Exile 2, you need more Support Gems. Every ability in the game can be enhanced with unique affixes and effects that change how the spell, summon, or strike performs.

Path of Exile 2 provides you with your very first Support Gem during a quest in Act 1, but from there acquiring more is a little more challenging. It’s a matter of sourcing Uncut Support Gems and crafting what you desire.

How to get support gems in PoE2

There are two key farming methods to consider: completing side quests, and defeating Rare and Boss-type enemies in any zone in the game. You may wish to kill two birds with one stone and opt for one of the better leveling zones in PoE 2 to gain additional strength while you power up your abilities with gems.

Furthermore, there are three levels of Support Gems. The level one Support Gems will drop during Act 1, beginning during the tutorial. The level two Support Gems begin dropping in Act 3 when you reach the Jungle Ruins and obtain level 35. Lastly, the level three Support Gems drop at level 56 during Act 2 Cruel Mode. The higher the tier, the more powerful the supplementary effect to your skill.

Tackling quests for Support Gems

As mentioned, a variety of the game’s quests offer rewards in the form of gems, and the two that you’ll want to focus most on include Treacherous Ground in the Mud Burrow during Act 1, and Treasures of Utzaal in the Molten Vault during Act 3. The former provides your first Support Gem of the game, and the latter offers an Uncut Skill Gem.

That said, most side quests in the game task you with killing a Rare or Boss enemy at the very end, making them viable farming methods to acquire Uncut Support Gems. Just don’t expect any handouts from quest-givers!

Farming high-level enemies

While you’ll encounter Rare monsters randomly while clearing zones, you’ll have far more luck farming high-end gems like Uncut Support Gems by tackling any of the game’s many optional bosses. A few we recommend you shoot for include:

Beira of the Rotten Pack

Brambleghast

The Crowbell

Candlemass, the Living Rite

Kabala, The Constrictor Queen

Mighty Silverfist

Igangduk, The Bog Witch

These bosses, while optional, provide a challenge to solo players who have yet to optimize their builds, and there’s no harm in asking for help in global chat. In time, you’ll learn each boss’s phases and moves, allowing you to easily farm them for gems.

