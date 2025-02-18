Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Game Tips

How To Acquire More Support Gems In Path Of Exile 2

If you want to have the best possible kit, follow our guide to gem farming

By
Brandon Morgan
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Official concept art of a warrior in Path of Exile 2.
Image: Grinding Gear Games

If you want to obtain new abilities and enhance your current skill set in Path of Exile 2, you need more Support Gems. Every ability in the game can be enhanced with unique affixes and effects that change how the spell, summon, or strike performs.

Suggested Reading

Epic Pulls Out All The Stops To Humiliate Fortnite Cheater
Learn How To Wield Spider-Man’s Power With Great Responsibility In Marvel Rivals
Nintendo Switch's Excellent Gold Points Scheme Is Being Discontinued
What Is Dragonsplague? Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Devastating Contagion Explained
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Epic Pulls Out All The Stops To Humiliate Fortnite Cheater
Learn How To Wield Spider-Man’s Power With Great Responsibility In Marvel Rivals
Nintendo Switch's Excellent Gold Points Scheme Is Being Discontinued
What Is Dragonsplague? Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Devastating Contagion Explained
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Path of Exile 2 provides you with your very first Support Gem during a quest in Act 1, but from there acquiring more is a little more challenging. It’s a matter of sourcing Uncut Support Gems and crafting what you desire.

Advertisement

Related Content

Embattled Shooter Destiny 2 Gets Witcher 3 Armor
What's The Best Class In Path Of Exile 2 For Solo Play?

Related Content

Embattled Shooter Destiny 2 Gets Witcher 3 Armor
What's The Best Class In Path Of Exile 2 For Solo Play?

How to get support gems in PoE2

There are two key farming methods to consider: completing side quests, and defeating Rare and Boss-type enemies in any zone in the game. You may wish to kill two birds with one stone and opt for one of the better leveling zones in PoE 2 to gain additional strength while you power up your abilities with gems.

Advertisement

Furthermore, there are three levels of Support Gems. The level one Support Gems will drop during Act 1, beginning during the tutorial. The level two Support Gems begin dropping in Act 3 when you reach the Jungle Ruins and obtain level 35. Lastly, the level three Support Gems drop at level 56 during Act 2 Cruel Mode. The higher the tier, the more powerful the supplementary effect to your skill.

Tackling quests for Support Gems

A quest step in Path of Exile 2.
Screenshot: Grinding Gear Games / Kotaku
Advertisement

As mentioned, a variety of the game’s quests offer rewards in the form of gems, and the two that you’ll want to focus most on include Treacherous Ground in the Mud Burrow during Act 1, and Treasures of Utzaal in the Molten Vault during Act 3. The former provides your first Support Gem of the game, and the latter offers an Uncut Skill Gem.

That said, most side quests in the game task you with killing a Rare or Boss enemy at the very end, making them viable farming methods to acquire Uncut Support Gems. Just don’t expect any handouts from quest-givers!

Advertisement

Farming high-level enemies

A boss fight against Mighty Silverfist in Path of Exile 2.
Screenshot: Grinding Gear Games / Kotaku
Advertisement

While you’ll encounter Rare monsters randomly while clearing zones, you’ll have far more luck farming high-end gems like Uncut Support Gems by tackling any of the game’s many optional bosses. A few we recommend you shoot for include:

  • Beira of the Rotten Pack
  • Brambleghast
  • The Crowbell
  • Candlemass, the Living Rite
  • Kabala, The Constrictor Queen
  • Mighty Silverfist
  • Igangduk, The Bog Witch

These bosses, while optional, provide a challenge to solo players who have yet to optimize their builds, and there’s no harm in asking for help in global chat. In time, you’ll learn each boss’s phases and moves, allowing you to easily farm them for gems.

Advertisement

.