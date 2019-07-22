Today on Highlight Reel we have VR rudness, Mordhau parries, expert sniping in For Honor and much more!
- Spider-Man - What’s that - straddeep
- Superhot - VR “Knuckles” controller for Valve index give you so much possibilities. - SzymonKrukowski (Disclosure:
- For Honor - SNIPER ELITE meets for honor. This (random) teammate had the best aim and perfect timing! - Flo_Motion7
- Star Wars Battlefront II - tHiS Is WhEn ThE FuN BeGInS! - BergTheVoice
- Squad - When you get killed by the alien weaponry at Area 51 - ZerohasbeenDivided
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 - This makes me uncomfortable - Spawara
- Super Mario Maker 2 - うせやろ？- Poizndayo
- War Thunder - Landing a Viper on a BV 238 - cyb3rofficial
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Jhons skills - SebastianFTW
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - This is sparta but with my head - big_dan554
- Apex Legends - from the greatest feeling to the worst in 5 - TisGoodYah
- Apex Legends - My friend died to a door in Bunker - filter789
- Apex Legends - Good thing I respawned Rocky Balboa for the endgame KO - thethirstlord
- Mordhau - Horsey guy got scured - Rockhart
- Mordhau - parry this - TredBobek
- Mordhau - Phantom Punch - Fl00K
- Fallout 76 - Volcano of meat - Crimson_Scion
