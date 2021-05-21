Paradox Finally Announces Grand Strategy Sequel Victoria 3

Sometimes all you need is a logo. Image : Paradox Interactive

Now that players have had ample time to explore all the nooks and crannies of 2010's Victoria II, Paradox Development Studio is ready to officially announce Victoria 3, a grand strategy game coming soon to PC that tasks players with managing their own society in the Victorian Era of the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Confirmed today at PDXCON 2021, Victoria 3 a “grand” strategy game, which in my experience means lots of stats and menus representing different aspects of economics, diplomacy, and politics. Check out the screenshot below. If you find yourself admiring its minutiae or developing a strong urge to click and track all of the statistics, there’s a good chance it’s the sort of game for you.

Maps. Text. Stats. Joy. Screenshot : Paradox Interactive

Here’s a list of bullet-point features, direct from the official press release.



Deep Societal Simulation : Cultural, economic and ideological divisions compete for power and resources in one of Paradox’s most detailed historical worlds.

: Cultural, economic and ideological divisions compete for power and resources in one of Paradox’s most detailed historical worlds. Tend Your National Garden : Nurture your population, educating it and preparing it for the future, guaranteeing their prosperity and improving their happiness.

: Nurture your population, educating it and preparing it for the future, guaranteeing their prosperity and improving their happiness. Wonders of the Industrial Age : Scientific and social progress give you the chance to improve the lives of your citizens.

: Scientific and social progress give you the chance to improve the lives of your citizens. Sophisticated Economic System : Import goods to keep costs low, export goods to enrich your citizens, and then tax that wealth to advance your plans.

: Import goods to keep costs low, export goods to enrich your citizens, and then tax that wealth to advance your plans. Challenging Diplomacy : Maintain harmonious relations with your neighbors or provoke a crisis to grab valuable resources or force open new markets.

: Maintain harmonious relations with your neighbors or provoke a crisis to grab valuable resources or force open new markets. Political Dealmaking : Manage competing interests in your government, opening up new reforms but risking revolution if key voices are not heard.

: Manage competing interests in your government, opening up new reforms but risking revolution if key voices are not heard. Detailed and Living World: Cities grow and factories darken the landscape on a beautifully drawn map of the 19th century globe. Play any of dozens of nations from 1836 and try to claim your place in the sun.

Not really my cup of tea, but I know fans of the series who’ve been waiting forever for an announcement as Paradox went back and forth on whether Victoria II deserved a sequel at all, so it’s good to see the players getting more of what they love.