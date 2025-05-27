PaperKlay Is A Cute, Breezy Platformer You Can Easily Knock Out In A Weekend

Solo dev WhyKev’s PaperKlay is a charming 3D platformer with environments made of paper and cardboard. In this short, but sweet, adventure, players control a chicken named Chick and his sidekick Nugget as they set out on an adventure to rescue stolen eggs. It’s a simple but cute premise for a game, and it should provide a worthwhile experience for fans of platformers and cozier games. If you’re wondering just how many hours you’ll be spending with Chick and Nugget, let’s dig into how long it takes to beat PaperKlay.

How long does it take to beat PaperKlay?

PaperKlay is a fairly brief little game that should take most players around 6 hours to see through to its conclusion. Given its launch price of only $15, though, that ends up feeling like a pretty decent amount of content for platforming enthusiasts to sink their teeth into.

Like many other games in the genre, PaperKlay is also a collect-a-thon with plenty of things to seek out in each of its levels.

If you want to collect every button, orb, and egg in PaperKlay, you will almost certainly need to play through various levels multiple times. And a few orbs, in particular, require you to have a lot of environmental awareness. You’ll need to engage in puzzles (such as flipping parts of the level to line up platforms), find items in the world to return to their owners, or even rapidly track down red orbs before a timer runs out.

Doing everything in PaperKlay can certainly increase your playtime by a few additional hours, possibly even double the amount of time you’d spend if you just played through it once. Collectibles can be used to upgrade your abilities, so you might find return trips to previous levels a bit speedier once your health, glider, and jumping abilities are all improved. You’re also likely to earn most of the game’s achievements by the time you play through each level a few times.

All in all, it’s worth investing the time in this adorable platformer, even if the journey is over quicker than we may wish. Here’s to hoping WhyKev is eyeballing some DLC for the future so that we can all spend a bit more time with Chick and Nugget.

PaperKlay is available now on Windows PCs, with a Nintendo Switch version on the way at an unspecified date in the future.

