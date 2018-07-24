Pandemic has been one of the biggest board games on the planet since its release in 2008, so to celebrate its 10th birthday its getting re-released in a big metal box that’s full of new cards and miniatures.



Pandemic 10th Anniversary will be $100. For that money you get a very good game, plus a bunch of new and improved components, from the metal first-aid box to a range of plastic miniatures based on 2nd generation character designs to all-new art and graphic design.



The board will also be larger, and elements like role cards and petrie dishes are now much better-looking as well.



It’ll be out in Q4 2018.