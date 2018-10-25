Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Masaki Uchigashima, president of Nagoya-based pachinko machine maker Takao, was found stabbed to death in the company parking garage. Aichi Prefecture police are calling it a homicide.

ANN reports that the 39-year-old pachinko president was stabbed multiple times in the head and the stomach. According to authorities, Uchigashima’s suit was disheveled as though he put up a struggle. His mobile phone was placed near his boy. The blade was also discovered nearby.

Uchigashima’s body was discovered this morning after another employee parked his car in the garage. It seems the company president did not return home after work yesterday.

Takao has made numerous anime, manga and movie pachinko game adaptations, including Spider-Man, Ikki Tousen, and Sadako 3D of the Ring series.