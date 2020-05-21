Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Pac-Man Is Getting His Own Version Of Super Mario Maker

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:pac-man
pac-manpac-man live studioamazontwitchnamco bandaikotaku core
2
Save
Illustration for article titled iPac-Man/i Is Getting His Own Version Of iSuper Mario Maker/i

As part of Pac-Man’s 40th birthday celebrations, Bandai Namco and Amazon just announced Pac-Man Live Studio, a new game that lets you play multiplayer and upload custom maps.

Advertisement

While it’ll include the classic, original way to play the game, Live Studio also includes the tools to create your own levels, as well as play them co-op with another Pac-Person.

Advertisement

Interestingly, you don’t need to download a thing. The entire project will live on a Twitch page, which not only gives you an instant way to upload and share creations (and runs), but also provides a community of people to vote on maps and provide high scores.

And, you know, draw dicks.

It’s “coming soon”.

Illustration for article titled iPac-Man/i Is Getting His Own Version Of iSuper Mario Maker/i
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Naughty Dog's Latest Tweet Is Troll-Proof Thanks To New Twitter Feature

It’s Legit Thrilling Watching This Man Solve An Intense Sudoku Puzzle

Let’s Rank The Civilization Games, Worst To Best

Racing Cockpit Makers Use Fake Gran Turismo 7 Logo, Scold Media For Noticing