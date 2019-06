Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Overwatch’s rivalry with Team Fortress 2 is about to be settled once and for all, not the on the battlefield, but on a battlefield in Source Filmmaker.



This was made by animator The Winglet, and is truly something. I’m years past getting any of the TF2 jokes, for example, and still found the whole thing pretty damn funny.

It’s a much-improved follow-up to a similar video he made last year, which was heavier on romance, shorter on hamsters.