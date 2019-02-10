Overwatch’s Dva features in a brand new Switch controller, which I had to grab the moment I saw it . While it looks great in the box, the Dva controller doesn’t feel half as high-quality as a Switch Pro controller, which is $20 more expensive. Thankfully, it has motion controls, so we’ll be able to take full advantage of the motion controls in Overwatch’s Switch port, releasing today. Look forward to our upcoming coverage.



Advertisement