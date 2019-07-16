Overwatch League is officially leaving Los Angeles next year. Well, for the most part. Season three will consist of 52 “homestead weekend events” at venues in teams’ home cities. Teams will be split into four divisions based on relative travel distance between their locations. All games will take place on weekends, as opposed to Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday like they do now. As a result of this new structure, Blizzard is tossing out the league’s current “stage” format and replacing it with games every week of the season. Teams will, however, still get off time during “designated bye weeks,” which will differ from team to team.

