Overwatch is getting a “workshop” mode, which will certainly make the custom mode’s sexy role-play community happy. On the PTR, players can make text and rule scripts and add custom play conditions for game modes, like changing heroes’ movement or abilities. Cutely, Blizzard suggests trying out “floor is lava.”
