Blizzard is currently testing a new and interesting way of dealing with cheaters in an Overwatch match: whenever cheating is detected, they’ll just automatically shut the game down, no questions asked. They call it the “next evolution of cheat detection” in the game.



Normally that would suck, because everyone else would be punished for one person’s crimes. But Blizzard’s Jeff Kaplan says in this video announcing the plans that the way their new system would work is that when the match was shut down, anyone not cheating would be fine, and would face no penalty. That includes competitive matches, so you won’t lose SR for the game being unfinished, regardless of whether the cheater was on your own team or the opposition.

For the cheater/s, though, Kaplan says “very harsh actions are happening”.