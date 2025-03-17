Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Game Tips

How To Change Your Overwatch 2 Username On Battle.net

Battle.net will let you change your name for free (the first time)

Parker Johnson
Echo floats in the air while holograms of Overwatch heroes float alongside her.
Image: Blizzard

There are plenty of reasons why you may want to change your Overwatch 2 gamertag on Battle.net. Maybe you’re starting a stream channel and you want your new user name to match your channel name. Maybe you made it while you were younger and have an embarrassing username taunting you. Or, maybe making your tag “DirtyDan” isn’t as funny when you’re hearing the same jokes about Pinhead Larry for your thousandth hour of the game.

Whatever your reason is, we’ve got you covered. While editing your username can be a bit of a pain for some services, Battle.net is a pretty simple process, but you’ll want to do it carefully, otherwise you might have to shell out some cash. Here’s what you need to know to change your tag in Overwatch 2!

You can make this change a few different ways on console, but ultimately, the easiest way to change your username is in a web browser on either PC or mobile. Head to your Battle.net account settings and go to account details. In this section, you’ll find your BattleTag, which acts as your Overwatch 2 username, and your name for any other Blizzard game like Diablo. It should be a username followed by a hashtag and four digits.

To change this, click Update with a little pencil next to it. Keep in mind, this option will only display if it is your first time changing your name. Otherwise, the menu will display “Purchase BattleTag Change.” If you didn’t get the spelling right that first time, or if you change your mind and want a new username again, you’ll have to pay $10 as a punishment for your hubris.

Whether you are doing it for free for your first time or if you had to do the purchase of shame, though, you can use this screen to change your Battletag. Once you do, keep in mind it may take up to 24 hours for the changes to populate in every Blizzard game you use the account with.

