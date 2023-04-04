Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Overwatch 2's Lifeweaver Seems To Confirm Baptiste Is Queer, Too

Dialogue from the new support hero might reveal something new about the ex-Talon medic

By
Kenneth Shepard
Baptiste is seen smiling and pointing at the camera.
Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2’s next hero, Lifeweaver, is the series’ first pansexual character. When we talked with the Blizzard team about the new support hero in a roundtable interview, we were told by Lead Narrative Designer Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie that characters would be receptive to his advances during pre-match banter. However, the team didn’t want to spoil which characters that would include at the time. Well now, it seems Lifeweaver’s dialogue with Baptiste, another support hero, has confirmed he, too, seems to be part of Overwatch’s queer roster.

Lifeweaver isn’t available for the general public just yet, but players on Overwatch 2’s test servers are playing as him right now. As such, they’ve been able to test his dialogue with other heroes, and this exchange between him and Baptiste is pretty much a confirmation that the ex-Talon medic joins Soldier: 76 and Lifeweaver in Overwatch’s group of queer men. The exchange, in which Lifeweaver pretty much asks Baptiste to dinner, is as follows:

Lifeweaver: “I’ve got reservations at a fantastic restaurant, but I’m not too sure who to invite.”

Baptiste: “I know a guy.”

Lifeweaver: “Is he by chance a dashing ex-mercenary from the Caribbean?”

Baptiste: “[Chuckling] He might just be.”

Gay.

Baptiste has been part of Overwatch’s roster since 2019, and was always a bit of a flirt to some female characters like Ana. However, this is the first time he’s directly flirted with a man. Maybe he was just waiting for someone who would be receptive to his advances. It’s not like Soldier is looking to date right now. He’s too busy doing vigilante shit.

With Baptiste, Overwatch’s queer characters now reach a total of four alongside Lifeweaver, Soldier: 76, and Tracer. While Tracer, Soldier, and now Baptiste were all revealed to be part of the LGBTQIA+ community after their initial reveals, Blizzard has been upfront about Lifeweaver’s identity since his announcement this week. I didn’t expect him to reveal something about another character, much less Baptiste, my main support character, but I’m very glad he did.