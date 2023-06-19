Recently, Lifeweaver received some buffs to his healing and personal weapon, giving him a bit of a boost. It’s perhaps thanks to these buffs that Overwatch 2 streamer Bogur was finally able to complete his unranked-to-GM Lifeweaver challenge, where he attempted to climb to Grandmaster using only Lifeweaver. It’s also the “world’s first solo unranked-to-GM” climb with the hero after other Top 500 streamers, such as Eskay, Fitzy, and Dafran, put their Lifeweaver-only climb on pause.

I think having to play over 1,000 games on Lifeweaver for an ungodly amount of hours would break my mental health, so you can imagine Bogur’s emotional reaction as he, nearly moved to tears, was finally able to put this challenge to rest. You have to wonder how rough Lifeweaver is as a hero when his previous challenge of climbing to Grandmaster with “no HUD, no sound, no outlines, 50% rendering, and lowest resolution” almost seemed easier. But at least Lifeweaver has at least one GM player to his name now.