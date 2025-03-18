The Girls Are Girling In Overwatch 2’s Second K-Pop Crossover

Overwatch 2 has been swimming in collaboration skins over the past few years, and the crossover the hero shooter did with K-Pop group Le Sserafim remains one of its most popular. It’s so well-liked, in fact, that Blizzard is working with the pop act again for another set of skins for a (mostly) different set of heroes. As previously announced during February’s Overwatch 2 Spotlight stream, Blizzard is releasing five new skins and other cosmetics based on Le Sserafim, four of which are for heroes who weren’t part of the original event.

While the last collaboration dressed Tracer, D.Va, Brigitte, Kiriko, and Sombra up as if they were going to a Le Sserafim concert, this time around the participating heroes—Illari, Ashe, Mercy, Juno, and, once again, D.Va—have gotten full makeovers as if they were K-Pop idols themselves. (D.Va is Overwatch 2’s Korean hero, so if any hero is going to share the spotlight a second time, it makes sense that it would be her.) Each hero looks pretty different from their base designs thanks to some elaborate hairdos and coloring, so we’ll see how well their in-game silhouettes match up to what players are used to. Click through to see all five.

The event also included an animated music video featuring all five heroes set to Le Sserafim’s song “So Cynical (Badum)” from the group’s new album Hot released on March 14, which you can watch below.

Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard is trying to revamp Overwatch 2 right now with big changes like the Perks system that allows you to customize your hero’s kit throughout a match, and the upcoming Stadium mode. It might not be enough to bring back the players it’s lost, but it’s been nice to see the company loosening the reins on players after years of trying to dictate how Overwatch 2 was played.