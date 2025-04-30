Everything You Need To Know About Overwatch 2’s Gundam Wing Collaboration

People in the center of the Overwatch and Gundam Venn Diagram got some fantastic news last week when Blizzard announced the collaboration of the iconic mecha anime with one fo the most popular hero shooters out there. Overwatch 2’s Gundam Wing event starts on April 29, 2025, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Gundam Wing, the installment largely responsible for bringing the franchise to the West. If you need help deciding whether or not to login during the festivities, this guide will tell you everything you need to know about the collaboration!

Overwatch 2's New Story Missions: Worth The Money? CC Share Subtitles Off

English Overwatch 2's New Story Missions: Worth The Money?

1. Free stuff!

2. Stuff that costs money!

Everything you can earn for free during the Gundam Wing event

Advertisement

If you like Gundam but not enough to fork over real money for digital goods, the event has you covered. Overwatch 2 will be running challenges during the event to pick up some additional goodies; these are available for all players for free. Below you will find the challenge name, how to complete them as well as the rewards you obtain for doing so:

Shinigami: Earn 500 eliminations/assists

Earn 500 eliminations/assists Reward: Player Title “Shinigami”

Player Title “Shinigami” Mission Complete : Play 50 Games (Wins Grant Double Progress)

: Play 50 Games (Wins Grant Double Progress) Reward: Two Voice Lines for Reaper (“Grim Reaper” and “Sneaking in Undetected”)

Two Voice Lines for Reaper (“Grim Reaper” and “Sneaking in Undetected”) Mission Initialized: Play 15 Games (Wins Grant Double Progress)

Play 15 Games (Wins Grant Double Progress) Reward: A Mercy Spray and a Rammatra Spray

A Mercy Spray and a Rammatra Spray Wing Zero Recovery: Heal 40,000 damage

Heal 40,000 damage Reward: A Mercy Voice Line (“Mission Accomplished”) and 5000 XP

A Mercy Voice Line (“Mission Accomplished”) and 5000 XP Mission Continued: Complete 30 Games (Wins Grant Double Progress)

Complete 30 Games (Wins Grant Double Progress) Reward: A Gundamari Weapon Charm and 10,000 XP

A Gundamari Weapon Charm and 10,000 XP Epyon Defense: Mitigate 40,000 Damage

Mitigate 40,000 Damage Reward: Two Voice Lines for Rammatra (“Only the Beginning” and “Standing in the Way”)

Two Voice Lines for Rammatra (“Only the Beginning” and “Standing in the Way”) Tallgeese Aid: Earn 50 assists/saves

Earn 50 assists/saves Reward: A Voice Line for Soldier 76 (“Defeat Any Enemy”) and 5000 XP

A Voice Line for Soldier 76 (“Defeat Any Enemy”) and 5000 XP Complete All Other Challenges

Reward: Player Title “Perfect Soldier”

Tell me about the paid-for cosmetics

Advertisement

The big highlight of the event are the four cosmetic bundles available for purchase with each centering around a different mobile suit. The four skins and the respective heroes are:

Mercy: Gundam Wing Zero

Gundam Wing Zero Reaper: Deathscythe

Deathscythe Soldier 76: Tallgeese

Tallgeese Rammatra: Epyon

Each bundle contains a skin, a highlight intro, a player icon, a name card, and two voice lines, while the Reaper Deathscythe Bundle also contains a Victory Pose. Each bundle goes for 2,800 Overwatch coins (around $28). However, hardcore Gundam fans can purchase a mega bundle for 5,900 coins (around $59) containing all four.

Advertisement

Completing all of the events challenges is sure to take some time, so make sure you start early so you can collect all the goodies before the event ends on May 12. Hopefully this is the first of many Gundam collaborations we see in the popular hero shooter. Gundam Aerial Symmetra skin anyone?

.