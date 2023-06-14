Critical Role references are just one example of how Overwatch 2’s fifth season is paying tribute to tabletop games. It also has an ongoing text-based story that you unlock by progressing through the battle pass, which follows some heroes, such as Tracer and Orisa, taking part in their own tabletop game alongside Tracer’s girlfriend Emily.

Outside of the theme, season five is also making some changes to reintroduce crowd control to the game, including a rework of Cassidy’s grenade ability to create a slowing effect when it attaches to an enemy.