Overwatch 2 landed this week with a bunch of changes compared to the first game, not the least of which were its new heroes. And if you’re looking to kit out the game’s latest support hero, Kiriko, you don’t want to miss out on Overwatch 2’s first Twitch Drop. Kicking off today, October 7, at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, you’ll have a chance to grab the Legendary Sukajan Kiriko Skin, as well as the “I take care of my friends” voice line.

First, you need to link your Battle.net and Twitch accounts.

You need to do a few things to ensure you’re enrolled and ready to score Twitch Drops. First, log in to your Battle.net account on a web browser. Then head to the Battle.net Connections page. There, you’ll see “Twitch” at the bottom. Hit “+Connect” and follow the steps on Twitch’s end to make sure you’re enrolled.

Link your accounts even if you’ve done it in the past. Your Twitch and Battle.net accounts must be relinked to access Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops. It doesn’t matter if your dad works at Blizzard. Now, go connect those accounts.

How do I get Kiriko’s new voice line and Legendary Sukajan Skin?

Once you’ve linked or re-linked your Twitch and Battle.net accounts, you can grab the “I take care of my friends” voice line for Kiriko by chilling out to two hours of Overwatch 2 gameplay on Twitch. Just make sure you’re watching a stream in the Overwatch 2 category. Once in, verify that the streamer has Drops enabled. Check the video description, the chat, or just ask the streamer via the chat to be sure. But hold the jumbo popcorn, because you don’t need to watch all two hours in one sitting. As long as you hit two hours between the start time listed above and October 16 at 11:59 Pacific, you’ll get the voice line. If you tally up four hours in that time, you’ll get the Legendary Sukajan Kiriko Skin. Six hours total will get you both items for Twitch Drop 1.

You must watch the streams on a web browser or the mobile Twitch app. Watching on a console or smart TV Twitch app ain’t gonna cut it as those don’t support Twitch Drops, sadly. You don’t have to stick to the same channel though. So feel free to surf around for a streamer you like. It all adds up in the end provided you’re watching on a browser or smartphone app.

How do I claim my rewards on Twitch?

Hi there, future you who has watched at least two hours of Overwatch 2 on Twitch between October 7 and 16. You still need to claim those rewards if you haven’t. Head on over to your Drops Inventory on Twitch to grab ‘em. As Blizzard notes, you’ll need to be logged into the region you’d like to receive the Drops on, and it’ll take up to 24 hours before your rewards will show up in-game. You’ll have a window of 14 days after claiming the Drops to make sure your Battle.net account is linked up in case you missed that super important point above. I distinctly remember telling you that you weren’t exempt from re-linking your account.

I’m a streamer, will Drops be on my channel?

First, make sure your Twitch and Battle.net accounts are linked. I told you: No exceptions. All you need to do then is be sure that you’ve turned Drops on in your Drops Streamer Home page.

What about future Drops?

Everything here lists what you need to know for the first Overwatch 2 Twitch Drop. But there’s also a second drop running from October 17 at 11:00 a.m. PT to October 24, 12:00 a.m. PT. There, you can grab the “Razor Sharp Kiriko Spray” after two hours of total watch time, and the “Donut Weapon Charm” after three hours. That’s five total hours for both items in Twitch Drop 2.

I’ve watched all the hours required, now how I do I get better at the game?

Well, if you’re a beginner, be sure to check out our tips for getting started. These will help demystify the game, even if you’ve never played Overwatch 2 or the original before. Otherwise, go ahead and bookmark a page from your favorite gaming site to stay up to date.

