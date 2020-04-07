Over the weekend, Nintendo hardware drew long lines in Japan, which, considering the coronavirus outbreaks, was not a good thing. Today, Nintendo announced that, other than hardware reserved by customers, it would not be shipping any Switch or Switch Lite consoles in Japan.
Over the weekend, Nintendo hardware drew long lines in Japan, which, considering the coronavirus outbreaks, was not a good thing. Today, Nintendo announced that, other than hardware reserved by customers, it would not be shipping any Switch or Switch Lite consoles in Japan.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.