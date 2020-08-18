Over 150 Capsule Toy Machines Installed In Tokyo Train Station

Photo : kenelestand

Do you like capsule toys? Akihabara Station is now home to a wall of over 150 gachapon vending machines.



Advertisement

Called Kenelestand, the slick-looking gachapon area was designed by well-known designer Akira Mabuchi.

A s Spoon & Tamago points out, what makes these capsule toys so interesting is that they are aimed at adults, instead of children. For example....there are miniature sake bottles, small designer furniture, tiny kitchen utensils. Let’s take a look!

Advertisement

Mini Onkyo audio equipment toys.

The Gekkeikan sake brewery in Kyoto, as well as a sake cask and bottle.

Advertisement

A miniature waffle iron model.

Advertisement

Sitting cats.

Advertisement

Japanese cafe food and drink.

Advertisement

Electric poles and stop lights.

Advertisement

Musical instruments.

Advertisement

Small graves.

Advertisement

Tiny beer and ramen.

Advertisement

Dom Dom Burger charms.

Advertisement

Miniature furniture.

Advertisement

Cats going potty.

Advertisement

Little kettles and blenders.

Advertisement

Sad doggo.

But don’t be sad! Even though the selection does change, expect future offerings to be just as interesting.