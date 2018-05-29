It’s announcement-of-an-announcement season! Bethesda, the company behind several huge franchises, is teasing a new Fallout game, and as fans eagerly wait to see what it might be, they’ve spent hours watching a Twitch stream that shows nothing but a television and a Vault-Tec bobblehead.



Well, occasionally other things are happening. But it’s safe to say that fans aren’t tuning in to see people wander in and out of frame—they want to know what the next Fallout game will be. Based on Bethesda’s history of these teases, there’s a strong chance that it’ll be announced tomorrow morning, 24 hours after the teaser first went live.

The last game in Bethesda’s massive post-apocalyptic RPG series, Fallout 4, was announced in June 2015 and launched in November of that same year. One might expect a similarly short announcement-to-release timeframe this time around.

Some fans have also theorized that this might be some sort of remaster of either Fallout 4 or Fallout 3, but from what we’ve heard, this is a new game, one that takes the series in a brand new direction. We’re expecting to see more tomorrow.

Bethesda’s E3 press conference, where the publisher will show this game and more, will take place on Sunday, June 10 at 6:30pm Pacific Time.