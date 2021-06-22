Outriders Doubles Horrendous Legendary Drop Rate

Screenshot : People Can Fly / Square Enix

If players have one complaint about Outriders—besides the rampant connectivity issues and the inexplicable instant deaths—it’s with the game’s apparent dearth of legendary weapons and armor. Today, after much community feedback, developer People Can Fly finally addressed the issue by rolling out an update that doubled the legendary drop rate.

Advertisement

Since the game launched in April, players have complained about the game’s legendary drop rate, which appeared to hover somewhere in that liminal space between 0 and 0.000001 percent. No matter what you’d do, you’d rarely if ever come across gold-colored gear, even if you were in the endgame “Expeditions” missions.

“What’s the point of a +425% Legendary Drop Rate Modifier?” one player joked in a Reddit post from two months ago. (Difficulty in Outriders is determined by a scaled system called World Tiers. On a higher World Tier, you’ll face tougher enemies, but you’ll also get an increased legendary loot drop rate. But what good is increasing a supposed 0 percent rate by 425 percent?) Many, many other Reddit threads in the interim weeks have raised similar questions and concerns.

In my experience, they’re not off base. I’ve played more than 60 hours and have just a handful of legendary pieces of gear spread across my three characters. Some of those were the result of scripted, or guaranteed, loot drops through boss fights.

Today’s update increases the drop rate of legendary gear by 100 percent. People Can Fly further implemented changes to bolster players’ luck. For one thing, legendary weapons and armor are no longer saddled with so-called “level brackets,” meaning that gear can now drop at any level. For another, there are now systems in place to prevent duplicated items, another issue that has plagued Outriders players seeking high-powered gear. Even the “appreciation package”—which offered a free legendary weapon to folks who stuck with the game during its rocky launch period—reportedly resulted in some players getting duplicate items.

Read More: Outriders Had A Rough Launch, So Now Fans Get A ‘Frustration’ Emote

What’s more, the game’s luck system “has been improved and players should no longer experience very long droughts without a Legendary item dropped during endgame.” It’s unclear how long “very long droughts” are, and whether or not they’re measured by number of enemies killed or by time elapsed. Representatives for People Can Fly did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Advertisement



