Outriders Bug Is Still Costing Players Dozens Of Hours Of Lost Progress

Outriders had a few bugs at launch, like most online games do, but the worst was one that simply wiped player’s inventories, robbing them of hours of progress. A big patch went live over the weekend to fix the game and...that bug is still there, only now it’s costing players a lot more progress since they’re further along.
As Eurogamer report, some users in the game’s Reddit updated the game over the weekend and still had issues, and when I say issues, I mean had 50-100 hours of progress and inventory wiped out in an instant.
“Everything gone, 94 hours lost, almost complete build lost, this is a joke”, wrote one. “Naked at login, server can’t connect yada yada like everyone else.”
Developers People Can Fly are aware of the continued problems, saying “We are aware and deeply sorry that some users are continuing to encounter an inventory wipe. We are doing everything we can to resolve this issue, both server and game-side.”
This game should never have been so reliant on servers in the first place, and everything players are going through right now is a consequence of that fundamental decision. It sucks! The only good news, if there is any, is that the developers are working “a restoration for all affected accounts”.
DISCUSSION
While it sucks it is happening, and I hate it is always online, I don’t think it is fair to say it shouldn’t be always online. They clearly wanted to build a game where players can seamlessly drop in and out of each other’s games. I personally shut off all online options but that was clearly a priority for the devs. They have promised restoration and from what I have read the bug seems to appear from joining/leaving co-op pairings, so maybe make your lobby private for the time being.
I have only played maybe 6 hours so far, but the story, gameplay, and unique progression are top notch, I just wish the small hiccups (and giant ones with this glitch) weren’t so damn annoying.