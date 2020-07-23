Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Outer Worlds Expansion Coming In September

Ari Notis
Filed to:Xbox One
Heads up, space-farers. The Outer Worlds is getting some DLC. It’s called Peril on Gorgon, and comes out on September 9. Here’s a trailer:

Gorgon is an asteroid in the Halcyon system—but unlike Scylla, that other asteroid, Gorgon looks populated by humans and robots, rather than giant, bloodthirsty primates. Honestly, Gorgon just looks like “more Outer Worlds,” which is by no means a bad thing.

It’s planned for release on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

