Cowabunga, dudes.

By far the oddest addition to the Injustice 2 roster, all four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will soon join the super-powered fights, leaping in and out of battle to support one another, as ninja brothers do. Check out the first footage of the foursome in action.



Players will select which turtle they want to play using Injustice 2's gear system. Equipping one of four weapons—bo staff, sai, katana or nunchucks—swaps between Donatello, Raphael, Leonardo and Michelangelo, each with their own unique move sets. In tournament and online modes where specific loadouts aren’t available, players can select each turtle individually. While players will control one brother, the others are integrated into special moves, so they’re never really alone.

First impressions? These boys are fast, and sure to be annoying to play against. It’s hard not to feel ganged up on when you are literally being ganged up on. But come on, they’re turtles. How powerful can they be?

Oh.

Leo, Mikey, Raph and Don join the Injustice 2 lineup on February 13 for Fighter Pack 3 or Ultimate Edition owners and as a standalone DLC purchase on February 20.