It’s Kotaku XP, our weekly video discussion of hot Kotaku topics! This week, Kotaku’s Gita Jackson and I talked about the Nintendo Switch Online announcements, the Fortnite Avengers crossover, the Met Gala, that cool Battlefield 1 Easter egg, and our favorite Video Moms.

Here’s an excerpt:

Gita: Who’s your favorite video game mom?

Tim: When you say video game mom do you mean “Video Mom”—who’s my favorite Video Mom?

Gita: I suppose I do.

Tim: I like the mom in Mother—Earthbound.

[HOURS LATER]

Tim: Who’s your favorite Video Mom?

Gita: I never know what to say when I think about this. It always takes me so long to think about a Video Mom. Because so many of them in video games are dead.

Tim: Oh, yeah.

Gita: I mean, right now, I’m playing God of War pretty much, exclusively. And guess what? Don’t got a mom in that one.

Tim: Yeah, she’s dead before the… god darn camera fades up!

Gita: You know, the whole game is about how much they love their mom so maybe it’s like a Mother’s Day game anyway?

Tim: Yeah, there’s a—quite a bulk of the conversations in that game are about the mom.

Gita: Lovin’ the mom!

Tim: [In a little boy voice] Mom’s cool! I liked mom! Mom took me hunting!

Gita: Jason was talking about all his favorite JRPG moms this morning in Slack. Suikoden V has a cool mom—

[HOURS LATER]

Tim: Chrono Trigger, he’s got a mom, who wakes him up in the morning. “Wake up, sleepyhead.” Lucca’s mom in Chrono Trigger figures really heavily into a cutscene. That’s a good mom.

Gita: Great, well, you should—

Tim: However, she gets her legs ripped off by a machine. Spoilers if you haven’t played Chrono Trigger.

Gita: That’s a really sad ending for that mom.

Tim: So you know she’s, uh, a dismembered mom. Or is it dismombered?

Gita: Holy shit.

Tim: Let’s not talk about this.

