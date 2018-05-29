Ever since video games showed up in the living room, there have been weird ways to interact with them. From the joystick to the Joy-Con, hardware manufacturers are always trying to cook up the best version of the video game controller.

Sometimes, those offerings can feel a cheap and plasticky. Other times, they’re masterpieces. I sat down with Ethan and Tim to discuss some of our most beloved video game controllers, as well as the ones we wish we could forget about.

Let us know down below which controllers you’re currently loving, which ones you wish they’d bring back, and which you wish had never found their way into your hands.